Former Hibs midfielder Danny Handling joins Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City have continued an impressive summer of recruitment with the signing former Hibs attacking midfielder Danny Handling.

Handling becomes the second player to have played for one of City’s illustrious Capital rivals to sign in three days, following the weekend capture of ex-Hearts defender Conrad Balatoni.

The 24-year-old joins after leaving Dumbarton, who were relegated from the Championship following a play-off defeat to Alloa.

Handling spent six years at Easter Road, making his professional debut for the Hibees against Aberdeen in May 2011, becoming the club’s fourth youngest-ever player.

He is no stranger to the fourth tier of Scottish football, having spent the end of the 2011/12 season on loan at Berwick, scoring six times for The Wee Rangers.

Handing made 24 appearances Hibs in 2014/15 – their first down in the Championship – scoring three goals. He then suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season, which ruled him out of the entire 2015/16 campaign.

Another injury then kept him out until January 2017 before joining Raith Rovers on an emergency loan. Handling negotiated his release from Hibs last summer prior to signing for the Sons, for whom he scored his only goal in the semi-final of the Irn-Bru Cup against Welsh champions The New Saints in February.

Having worked together at Easter Road, Handling becomes City manager James McDonaugh’s eighth new addition at Ainslie Park so far this summer.