Former Hibs winger Danny Galbraith signs for Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City have announced the signing of former Hibs winger Danny Galbraith.

The 28-year-old was most recently on the books of York City, with whom he spent two years between 2015 and 2017.

Galbraith began his career at Hearts and sealed a move to Manchester United at the age of 16. He joined Hibs in 2009, making 50 appearances for the Easter Road side before moving to Irish side Limerick and then Gillingham.

“I’ve been training with the squad for the last few weeks and have been really impressed with the set-up here,” Galbraith told the club website. “It’s great to become a part of what is an exciting time for the club. I was already familiar with some of the players and hopefully I can help the squad build on their fantastic start to the season.”

City boss James McDonaugh said: “Danny arrives to us at a time where he has been out for a long period and so expectations cannot be too high. However, he is a player I’ve known for years, one with a great attitude and a boy who looks after himself and is in good shape naturally.”