Graham Taylor hopes first Edinburgh City goal wins him starting spot

Edinburgh City’s Graham Taylor found himself dropped from the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Cowdenbeath, but hopes that his goalscoring appearance from the bench is enough for boss James McDonaugh to reinstate him when Stirling Albion visit Ainslie Park tomorrow.

His lob with 20 minutes remaining looked to have given City all three points and extended the gap at the bottom to 18 points, only for David Cox to level for the Blue Brazil less than five minutes from the end.

That it remains at 15 will suit City, however, with the point moving them above Berwick Rangers on goal difference to eighth as they turn their attention to the promotion-chasing Binos tomorrow.

Taylor, who is on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season, hopes netting his first goal in black and white will be enough to earn a start against his local club. “I thought it was the winner as well because it was so late in the game,” he said. “It came off my big toe but it’s great to get my first goal for Edinburgh City.

“Scotty [Shepherd] had a similar chance in the first half but maybe had a wee bit more time to think about it. If he was just running through on instinct I think we would’ve finished it like he’s done previously this season. I was disappointed not to start but the manager just told me to keep my head up. We’ve got loads of games coming up so I just need to prove myself again by working hard to impress him.”

Since making his debut against Annan in January, the 19-year-old has featured regularly, both from the start and off the bench. Despite making his top-team debut at Tannadice with a man-of-the-match performance against Linfield in the Irn Bru Cup, his future at United is up in the air, so he is determined to make the most of his temporary switch.

“It’s been really good,” he enthused. “I’ve experienced different things – it’s a very different league from the Under-20s. It’s more of a man’s game and I’m still learning. I’ve really enjoyed it so I just have to keep going and see how it goes. It’s the best thing I’ve done this season.

“My contract at United is up at the end of the season, so I just need to keep on doing what I’m doing and get a move if I want.”

Helping City on their current good run of form will make that outcome more likely. “The gap at the bottom takes the pressure off a wee bit. I thought we had the win on Tuesday but we move on to Saturday and try and get the three points then.

“Stirling’s my local team so I want to beat them even more. My Mum and Dad are still there so I live in Dundee Monday to Friday with my team-mates then back there at weekends.”

Closer to his current footballing home, McDonaugh has been pleased with Taylor’s contribution since arriving. “He’s done well and it was difficult to leave him out on Tuesday,” he admitted. “You could argue he didn’t deserve to be left out but it suited him against Cowden.

“We played a few too many long balls but that was because we felt there was space in behind with Shepherd’s pace and then Graham’s pace and that’s how he scored. I’m pleased for him.”

McDonaugh is looking for an improved collective performance tomorrow, however. “I’m definitely looking for better,” he said. “I’m mindful that I keep going back to the same players though. We had one or two more on the bench on Tuesday with Pat [Scullion] back and Marc Laird back in the team.

“We’ll maybe have Ashley Grimes back for Saturday as well so we’re dragging every small marginal gain, or percentage if you want to call it that, out of the players and hopefully they’ll go again on Saturday.”