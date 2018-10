Have your say

Edinburgh City will host Championship side Alloa Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Irn-Bru Cup.

The League 2 leaders have been rewarded with a home tie in the last eight after defeating Arbroath 4-1 last Friday night.

In the other quarter-final ties, Motherwell Colts take on Ross County at Fir Park, East Fife travel to Ireland to play Bohemians and Queen’s Park welcome Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads.

The matches are due to be played over the weekend of November 17/18.