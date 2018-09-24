Leaders Edinburgh City put in performance befitting of Hampden

Edinburgh City midfielder Andrew Black says he and his team-mates rose to the occasion in their 2-0 defeat of hosts Queen’s Park at Hampden.

Graham Taylor’s brace ensured City remain top of Ladbrokes League Two, their fifth consecutive victory since last month’s loss at Elgin City.

Peterhead, who City defeated three weeks ago, are two points adrift in second.

Former Hibs youth player Black, 23, believes the experience of playing at the national stadium on Saturday provided the visiting dressing room with an added incentive to put on a strong display.

“The gaffer told us to go out and enjoy ourselves and make sure we put in a performance deserving a win,” Black said. “The scoreline was 2-0, but I think we were pretty comfortable in the end. We had a lot of possession and I think the boys rose to the occasion of playing at such a big stadium.

“It was great to play at Hampden. You never know how long or if that will be the last time you ever play there so you just take in the occasion and enjoy it as much as you can.”

Black was delighted for team-mate Taylor to get off the mark this season and insists it’s no more than the winger deserves with the workrate he puts in.

“I’m really delighted for Graham,” said Black. “He’s worked his socks off and has been really good for us since the season started. He’s probably been a bit unfortunate not to have scored up until now, but his strikes were fantastic on Saturday.

“Winning definitely breeds confidence, but you’re only as good as your last game so we need to keep digging in and doing the right things in training. We’re really happy with the way things are going for us just now.

“Everyone in this league can beat anyone on their day, so we’re under no illusions that if we don’t turn up and put in a performance then there’s a chance we’ll get beaten.”