SPFL fixtures announced: Edinburgh City begin against Albion Rovers

Edinburgh City will welcome Albion Rovers to the capital for the opening fixture of the Ladbrokes League Two season.

The teams will meet for the first time as SPFL clubs on 4 August as the Wee Rovers make the trip east.

The following week City will make the long trip north to face Elgin City before taking on Stirling Albion at home.

Fixtures four and five are both away, at Clyde and Peterhead respectively.

The festive games see City on their travels as they come up against Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers on the 22nd and 29th of December. The first match of the new year sees Stirling Albion travel to Edinburgh.

City round their season off with an away match at Stirling.

To see City’s fixtures in full click here.

