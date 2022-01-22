Edinburgh City's Scottish Cup journey ends with defeat by Aberdeen

Ryan Hedges puts Aberdeen ahead against Edinburgh City at Pittodrie.

Playing in the fourth round of the competition for only the second time in their history, Gary Naysmith’s League Two Citizens battled valiantly against the Premiership opponents, but were ultimately overpowered by the gulf in quality between the two teams.

Fresh from drawing 2-2 with league leaders Kelty Hearts last week, City did not lack confidence for their journey to the north east, but from very early on, you could tell it would be a long afternoon for them.

Aberdeen had peppered Brian Schwake’s goal several times before Jonny Hayes squared a rebound for Ryan Hedges to slide home on 22 minutes, before on 43 minutes Christian Ramirez scored from close range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City worked hard to keep Aberdeen at bay after the break, and came close to scoring when Anthony McDonald had an effort saved by Joe Lewis.