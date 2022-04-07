Edinburgh have 'lot to look forward to' says Danny Handling after committing future to City

The 28-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a new deal that runs until summer 2024, with the option of a one-year extension should it suit both parties.

Handling is a main cog of the League Two side and has been a standout in the City engine room this season.

The ex-Hibs man, who joined the Citizens in 2018, says the deal could have been concluded a lot sooner had it not been for the sacking of former boss Gary Naysmith last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've really enjoyed my time at the club so it was an easy decision," Handling told the Evening News. "It could have been signed a lot quicker than last week as I was offered a new contract under the previous manager. So, things were kind of held up from that point of view. I knew the previous manager liked me and I've got a good relationship with the board so I kind of felt there would have to be something seriously wrong for me not to get a new deal and that's not being big-headed.

"But when the new boss was appointed, I was really pleased as he was my former team-mate at Hibs. I just have to get used to calling him gaffer instead of Maybs! We know he is here until at least the end of the season, but things have been really good so far and we're just looking to finish strongly."

Handling has his eye on playing League One football next season at Meadowbank.

"There's a lot to look forward to with the move to the new stadium and hopefully we can be a League One side," he said. "That is certainly the aim. We're in that final play-off spot with four games to go.

"We've got a huge few weeks coming up, starting with Forfar tomorrow. We need to make sure we pick up enough points between now and the end of the month that will see us across the line."

Message from the editor