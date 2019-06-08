Edinburgh pub opens speedy boarding-style 'lager lane' for Scotland v Cyprus Euro 2020 match

Have your say

An Edinburgh pub has opened a special 'lager lane' to sate the thirst of Scotland fans watching tonight's crunch Euros qualifier.

Steve Clarke's side kick-off at 7.45pm against Cyprus at Hampden in what is a crucial qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020.

And to cut down on waiting times for a pint, Scott's pub on Rose Street has installed a 'speedy boarding' style option for fans watching the match.

The central Edinburgh watering hole teamed up with McEwan's Lager to come up with the enterprising concept.

The opening of the lane on Saturday 8th June will coincide with Scotland coach Steve Clarke's first match in charge, running through to Tuesday 11th June when the national side take on qualifier favourites, Belgium.

Second bottom Scotland have three points from their two matches having under-performed in their opening games against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

With a little bit of luck, Scotland fans will be using the lager lane to accelerate their post-match celebrations rather than speedily drowning their sorrows.