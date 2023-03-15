Salvesen midfielder and Forrester High School pupil Andrew MacKinnon died at the age of 15

The young Hearts fan collapsed playing football at Forrester High School at around 3.15pm yesterday. Police and ambulance crews attended, but despite their efforts the teenager died at the scene.

Andrew played for Salvesen for ten years and was a member of their 2007 Blues squad. The club is based at Forrester High School. Parents of his teammates have set up a fundraising page for his family, raising more than £14,000 in 24 hours.

“Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family, first and foremost,” said Graham, who has been club president for three years. “It is tragic. He was a very talented and popular kid. This club is like a family, that’s how we run it. So it is devastating for everyone connected to Salvesen. Andrew was a local kid and part of the community. He was a popular kid in school.

“It was a massive shock for us all to get the news that during school hours, at PE, he went for a drink of water and collapsed. It is heartbreaking for the family. Nobody can prepare for something like this to happen to their kid.

“He had a difficult operation a year and a half to two years ago. He had a pacemaker put into his heart. He’s just been carrying on as normal at football. He was given a clean bill of health by the specialists before he came back to training. We did all our due diligence as a football club. If anything, I would say we were a bit more cautious than we were required to be. A problem like that is just such a difficult thing for a kid to have.

“We took advice from the Scottish FA and Scottish Youth FA. They were brilliant and offered us good advice. Everything seemed to be fine. He was playing in a good team. He played a week past Sunday when the two Salveson teams at the same age group played each other in a league game. Both of his coaches, Jamie Horton and Malcolm Spence, are absolutely devastated.”

Andrew’s Salvesen teammates and coaches have signed a club shirt and placed it behind the goals at Forresters this afternoon, releasing balloons as a mark of respect. There will be a minute’s silence at all Salveson youth team games this weekend, but the two 2007 team matches are expected to be called off.

Salvesen have released pictures of Andrew MacKinnon, who played for the club for ten years

Megan Malone, the family friend who set up the fundraising page, said: "He was doing what he loved, playing football and suddenly passed away. He was a lovely, caring boy and adored his family. A few years ago Andrew went through massive surgery – he was the strongest lad and powered through life with the biggest smile on his face.

“On behalf of the family we have set this GoFundMe up to take as much pressure off the family as we can at this hard time. We pass our love on to you all and Andrew will forever be the brightest star in the sky.”

Forrester High School head teacher Stephen Rafferty described Andrew as “a likeable character, loved by everyone who knew him”. He added: “Our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Andrew’s death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.