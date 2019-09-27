Edinburgh University boss predicts tide is about to turn ...

Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro has called on his players to be more ruthless in front of goal.

The students have struggled so far this season, picking up just four points from a possible 24 that has seen them drop to 14th in the table, although bottom side Vale of Leithen are still to register their first point this term.

Ogunro admits his side are struggling to convert their chances, just four all season, but is hoping the tide will begin to turn.

Ahead of this weekend’s visit of city rivals Civil Service Strollers, Ogunro said: “We’ve actually been doing okay for most part so far.

“Any time a team has had the chance to punish us they have. But there have been a fair proportion of games that we’ve competed really well but as soon as they get a chance, bang it’s a goal. As soon as we get a chance we miss it.

“It’s something we’re working on to improve and we have got a few more players back now. I’m hoping in the next month or so things will begin to pick up.

“Abdul Yusuf missed the second half of last season but he’s back now so we do have a top striker.

“But it won’t be easy as we have Civil tomorrow and then Bonnyrigg on Tuesday.

“The results are what matters so there’s no point saying we’re playing well and creating chances but ultimately not picking up any points. We need to do better.”

Meanwhile, Spartans are in William Hill Scottish Cup action as they head north for their first-round replay with Highland League outfit Deveronvale.

The sides drew 1-1 at Ainslie Park last weekend.