Edinburgh University: Why Dorian Ogunro is glad to see the back of the festive period

Edinburgh University manager Dorian Ogunro is always planning ahead for the next season

The students have found life difficult in the Lowland League over the past month.

The Capital outfit are currently 15th but Ogunro believes they could have been higher in the division had they not suffered a dip in form just before Christmas.

However, overcoming fourth-placed Celtic B would go a long way to righting those recent wrongs, but that certainly won’t be easy.

"We were in good form but then Christmas really hampered us," Ogunro explained to the Evening News.

"It was a combination of player availability, Covid issues and not being able to train as much so that definitely had an impact on the pitch in terms of our recent results.

"It's frustrating because I feel if we hadn't had those issues to contend with then we'd be in a much better position in the league.

"In some of these matches we've started to play when we're 3-0 or 4-1 down so we need to sort that out because that's no good to anyone. It's on us.

"We've still got a lot to play for this season. We want to finish higher up the table and on Wednesdays we still have a chance to win the BUCS 1A , the BUCS National Trophy and the Queen's Park Shield.

"A lot of teams might start to be thinking about next season in the next few weeks and months but, with university football, you have to be doing that all the time.

"For example, I've found out we have some guys who might be going abroad to study next year, so you're constantly having to plan.