England 2 Scotland 1: How the Scotland players rated
Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to get game time against England in Nice.
There's an eight for one player, but a couple of fives...
1. Lee Alexander - 8/10
Glasgow City No.1 was up against some fearsome forwards, and had no chance with either goal. Made some important saves to keep Scotland in it.
2. Nicola Docherty - 5
Struggled with the Bronze / Parris double-act on the left-flank. Unlucky to be penalised for penalty but found it tough against quality opponents. Replaced by Smith on 55 minutes
3. Jen Beattie - 6
Had a difficult task on her hands dealing with the England front four but stuck to it in tough conditions. Booked for industrial challenge on Parris just before the interval
4. Rachel Corsie - 7
Lost Kirby in the lead-up to England's second but apart from that put in an assured performance at the back. Calm in the face of near-constant pressure from the English
