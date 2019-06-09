England 2 Scotland 1: Relive the action from Scotland's first Women's World Cup clash

The Scotland team line up ahead of the game
Relive our live coverage of Scotland's opening match at the 2019 Women's World Cup against England

Claire Emslie made history, scoring Scotland's first goal at a Women's World Cup, but it wasn't enough as the Scots fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat.