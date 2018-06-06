England hit back to end Scotland’s Toulon dream

Have your say

Scotland Under-21s lost 3-1 to England in the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament.

Scot Gemmill’s side, who featured Hibs kid Ryan Porteous in central defence, led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a superb individual goal by Celtic winger Mikey Johnston.

Skipper Oliver Burke had earlier hit the post as Scotland created the better chances.

But England stepped up a gear in the second half and were level within four minutes as Everton winger Callum Connolly equalised from an Eddie Nketiah cross.

Five minutes later, Arsenal kid Nketiah sent a stunning strike from the edge of the box past Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie to put England ahead.

With just over ten minutes remaining, Nketiah raced clear to beat McCrorie again and seal the win.

Scotland: McCrorie, Ralston, Taylor, Kerr, Porteous, Campbell, Gilmour, Wilson, Burke, Johnston, Hornby. Subs: Doohan, Harvie, Burt, Wright, Watt, Middleton, St Clair, Wighton, Hamilton.

England: Woodman, Kenny, Dasilva, Connolly, Clarke-Salter, Fry, Cook, Dowell, Vieira, Armstrong, Nketiah. Subs: Walker-Peters, Tomori, Davies, Abraham, Ramsdale, Konsa, Choudhury, Pearce, Nmecha.