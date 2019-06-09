England v Scotland: Live updates from the Women's World Cup Scotland line up ahead of last month's friendly with Jamaica Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Scotland play England in their Women's World Cup opener at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice this afternoon. We'll have all the action in our live blog. Hit refresh, or press F5 for the latest. Rangers eye Manchester United kid | Celtic in for Arsenal defender | EPL side track Celtic target - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill