EoS round-up: Wins for Penciuik and Newtongrange as Bo’ness salvage a point

Penicuik Athletic started their East of Scotland Premier Division campaign in style last night with a 4-0 victory over Dunbar United.

The Cuikie were left in the stalls after their scheduled opening-day fixture away to local rivals Whitehill Welfare was postponed on Saturday, but Kevin Milne and Tony Begg’s side were quick out the traps last night as they raced into a two-goal lead by half-time.

Dunbar came into the match in buoyant mood after a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Musselburgh Athletic at the weekend, but found themselves a goal behind after 27 minutes when Cuikie captain Aaron Somerville headed in the opener.

Somerville then set up Ryan Baptie for their second shortly before the interval, then it was Baptie’s turn to supply as he assisted debutant Sean Stewart, before Callum Connolly added a fourth.

Newtongrange Star bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Tranent with a rousing 3-1 victory away to Musselburgh Athletic.

Ryan Porteous opened the scoring just after the interval, and Steven Thomson netted a long range stunner against his former club to double Star’s lead. Burgh pulled a goal back through Darren Downie, only for Kayne Paterson to quickly regain the visitors’ two-goal advantage after a super Kyle Scott run.

Bo’ness United salvaged a point with a late effort from Fraser Keast in a 2-2 draw with Dundonald Bluebell.

Stuart Hunter gave the BUs the lead at half-time in Fife, but Bell raced into the lead with two goals until striker Keast to produce a 95th minute leveller.