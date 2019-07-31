EoS title rivals Tranent and Whitehill share six goals and the points

East of Scotland Premier Division title hopefuls Tranent and Whitehill Welfare shared a point in a 3-3 thriller at Foresters Park tonight.

Tranent were aiming to make it two from two after beating Newtongrange Star in their season opener last weekend, while Craig Meikle’s side were kicking-off their campaign after their opening-day match against Penicuik Athletic failed to beat the weather.

Whitehill raced into a two-goal lead inside half an hour thanks to goals from Daryl Devlin and Ross Connell.

An incredible 15-minute turnaround then followed as the hosts went into the interval in the lead with goals from striker Stephen MacDonald, Andrew Jones and Shaun Rutherford.

Tranent looked set to top the league but were denied as Devlin popped up once more to net a late equaliser.

Linlithgow Rose lead the table after they came from behind to win 4-1 at home to Sauchie who struck late in the first half to shock the home fans, but Rose levelled ten minutes after the break through captain Ruari MacLennan.

Owen Ronald’s goal put Rose in front and new signing Ross Allum made it two goals in two appearances for 3-1. Daryl Meikle, who is 18, scored his first goal for the club to secure the win.

Broxburn Athletic notched their first victory of the new campaign with a 4-2 win at Crossgates.

Jack Beasley’s free-kick opened the scoring after 15 minutes, and he soon made it two just four minutes later.

Gordon Donaldson scored a third after the interval, then Connor Kelly got on the scoresheet for Brian McNaughton’s men, with the home side netting two late goals.

Elsewhere, Tynecastle romped to victory in their first match of the season in Conference B winning 5-1 at Coldstream as summer signing from Civil Service Strollers Jordan Hopkinson was at the double, while Preston Athletic won 6-0 at Tweedmouth and Heriot Watt were 4-1 victors at Burntisland in Conference A.