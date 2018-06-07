Erin Cuthbert double gives Scotland victory over Belarus

Erin Cuthbert ensured Scotland maintained their pursuit of World Cup qualifying Group 2 leaders Switzerland as they came from behind to beat Belarus 2-1.

Belarus took the lead against the run of play at the Falkirk Stadium with 27 minutes gone when Karina Olkhovik’s shot from distance evaded goalkeeper Lee Alexander and went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Scotland thought they had grabbed an instant equaliser on 30 minutes when Jane Ross latched onto a quickly taken Cuthbert free-kick only to be denied by the assistant referee’s flag for offside.

But the home side, who had hit both the post and the bar in quick succession through Jane Ross and Lisa Evans, were level on the stroke of half-time when Chelsea striker Cuthbert struck from a tight angle.

Cuthbert grabbed her second on 65 minutes to give Scotland the win they deserved.

Fiona Brown took on two players down the left wing and cut the ball back for Cuthbert, who took a touch to wrong foot her marker before slotting home.

Hibs Ladies defender Kirsty Smith played the full match at right-back while clubmate Lizzie Arnot was a late substitute, making her first international appearance in a year following a serious knee injury

Scotland: Alexander, Smith, Beattie, Corsie, Mitchell, Weir, Little, Evans (Arnot, 83), Cuthbert, Emslie (Brown, 46), Ross (Clelland, 74). Unused subs: Love, Lynn, Howard, Murray