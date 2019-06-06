Everything you need to know about Scotland at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup - TV, key players, odds, Shelley Kerr

The much-anticipated 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup kicks off on Friday evening in France.

The hosts play South Korea as the 24-tournament gets underway.

Scotland fans will have to wait until Sunday before Shelley Kerr's side begin their campaign.

How did Scotland qualify?

The team finished top of their qualification group, winning seven of their eight fixtures. After defeat to Switzerland in April 2018, Kerr's women won five games in a row to pip the Swiss to first place by two points.

It is the first time the Scots have made it to the World Cup and follows their participation in the the 2017 Women's Euros in the Netherlands.

Who is in their group?

Just like at the European Championships two years ago, Scotland once again face England.

They are joined by Japan and Argentina, the latter required a play-off match to make it.

When are the games?

Scotland start the tournament against England in Nice on Sunday (5pm BST). The second fixture is with Japan in Rennes on Friday, 14 June (2pm BST) before they finish their campaign against Argentina on Wednesday, 19 June (8pm BST), in Paris.

How can the games be watched?

All three of Scotland's fixtures are on BBC Alba (Sky channel 141). In addition, the games with England and Japan are on BBC One, while Argentina game is on BBC Four.

Sunday, 9 June

Scotland v England

BBC One, 4.30pm (kick-off 5pm)/ BBC Alba, 4.40pm

Friday, 14 June

Scotland v England

BBC One, 1.30pm (kick-off 2pm)/BBC Alba, 1.40pm

Wednesday, 19 June

Scotland v Argentina

BBC Four 7.30pm (kick-off 8pm)/BBC Alba, 7.40pm

How can Scotland qualify?

Finishing in either first or second place will ensure qualification to the knockout stages. The four best third-placed teams will also progress to the round of 16.

Who are the key players?

Most fans will now be aware of Erin Cuthbert. The Chelsea dynamo scored a rasping effort in the 3-2 friendly win over Jamaica which went viral. She plays just off the front and is a danger every time she gets the ball.

Caroline Weir is the conductor in the middle of the pitch. For a 23-year-old she possesses such poise and composure, able to play in tight areas and under pressure.

At the back Rachel Corsie is the leader. With 109 and still not 30 she is the captain and rock.

Down the flanks, Manchester United's Kirsty Smith provides lung-busting runs from full-back, while Claire Emslie is a tricky and pacy customer.

What about the boss?

Shelley Kerr will be the women to lead the team into the competition. She took over from previous boss Anna Signeul after the European Championships and built on the fine work done.

That is somewhat of an understatement, she has enhanced and refined the team. This is Scotland 2.0. They play attractive, possession-based football.

Kerr, who played for Hibs, has instilled a courageous and winning mentality with a club like atmosphere. The fact the team were disappointed not to take anything from the USA in a friendly earlier this year speaks volumes - USA are one of the biggest and best nations in women's football.

A former Scotland international, Kerr has previously managed Stirling University in the men's Lowland League and is now one of the most admired individuals in Scottish football.

Can Scotland win the tournament?

You can gets odds of 150/1 for the country to win it. However, they will go there, be competitive and give it a shot. Scotland are not just going to take part.