Ex-Celtic star John Hartson a contender to become Livingston boss

John Hartson is an early front-runner to become the next manager of Livingston, according to the Daily Record.

Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson. Picture: John Devlin

The former Celtic hitman has been working with the West Lothian club for the past 10 months as a specialist striker’s coach and could ascend up to the role of manager following David Hopkin’s exit.

The beloved Lions manager officially left the club yesterday after failing to agree terms on a new contract following promotion to the top flight.

Hartson also has a role as a regular pundit for BT Sport, though he is said to be willing to put his media career on hold to lead the Almondvale club.

Another early contender is former Hibs and Rangers star Kevin Thomson. The 33-year-old is currently a youth coach back at Ibrox.