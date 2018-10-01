Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson the front-runner for Dundee United job

Former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson is the front-runner to replace his old boss Csaba Laszlo at Dundee United.

Robbie Neilson has been out of work since leaving MK Dons. Picture: Getty

The Hungarian left the club via mutual consent on Sunday afternoon after suffering a 5-1 home defeat to Ross County, a result which leaves the Tannadice side in fourth place, five points behind Championship leaders Ayr United.

United are now on the hunt for their fourth permanent manager in four years and, according to reports in both the Daily Record and Scottish Sun, have identified Neilson as their No.1 target.

The long-time Hearts right-back, who played under Laszlo in the 2008/09 season, spent one season at United towards the end of his playing career.

He left his role as Hearts manager in November 2016 to join MK Dons, but lasted just over a year before being sacked by Buckinghamshire side.

Tommy Wright is also said to be in contention for the United role. The Northern Irishman is in the final year of his contract at St Johnstone.