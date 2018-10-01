Ex-Hearts star Callum Paterson posts incredible stat in EPL match

Have your say

Callum Paterson became the first player since the 2003/04 season to win 23 aerial duels in a single English Premier League game.

The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes during Cardiff’s home match against Burnley on Super Sunday, though he couldn’t stop the hosts slumping to a 2-1 defeat.

His aerial prowess was such that he won more headers than passes completed over the course of the game.

It was the Scottish international’s first start since he was substituted in the opening weekend loss at Bournemouth.

Despite joining the Welsh side after suffering a devastating knee injury in his last game for Hearts, Paterson played a significant role in Neil Warnock’s side winning promotion from the Championship last term, scoring ten times in 32 league games.

Callum Paterson moved to Cardiff City from Hearts. Picture: Getty

Cardiff currently sit second bottom of the top flight table with just two points from their opening seven games.