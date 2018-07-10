Ex-Hibs and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes ‘wanted by Irish club’

Anthony Stokes could have a new club in the near future after it emerged Shamrock Rovers are keen to sign the former Hibs and Celtic forward.

The Dublin-born striker is a free agent after leaving Greek side Apollon Smyrni, and was recently training with St Mirren under Alan Stubbs, who brought the Irishman to Hibs in 2016 on loan from Celtic.

The former Arsenal youngster helped fire the Easter Road side to Scottish Cup glory for the first time in 114 years, and the 29-year-old returned to Leith under Stubbs’ successor Neil Lennon in the summer of 2017.

However, disciplinary issues saw Hibs axe the striker midway through January, and he played just four matches in Greece before reportedly going AWOL from Apollon.

According to the Irish Sun, Stokes is understood to have other options but the Hoops are hopeful that the prospect of a return to Dublin could prove pivotal in their bid to secure the striker’s services.

Stokes began his career in the Irish capital, playing at youth level for Kilnamanagh, Esker Celtic, Cherry Orchard and Shelbourne, before being snapped up by the Gunners.

He has had spells with Sunderland, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Blackburn in England, and Falkirk, Celtic and Hibs north of the Border.

