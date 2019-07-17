Ex-Hibs kids Alex Harris and Callum Crane given message by Edinburgh City boss

James McDonaugh has challenged summer signings Alex Harris and Callum Crane to prove they are too good for League Two.

The Edinburgh City boss knows the pair well from his time as youth coach of Hibs, Harris returning to the Capital after a spell with York City, while Crane has joined the Citizens from Livingston, adding to a healthy contingent of former Easter Road youngsters including Danny Handling, Andrew Black, Calum Antell, Jordan Sinclair and Adam Watson.

For one reason or another things didn’t work out as they might have hoped at the Premiership club but, insisted McDonaugh, age remains on their side – Harris is still only 24 and Crane a year younger – if they have the desire to push their careers forward.

He said: “Alex and Callum are two players who should not be playing in League Two, but at the same time they have to prove they are better than that.

“Alex has showed potential and there’s no reason why that should not be realised.

“I remember Callum playing in a reserve game while he was 16 or 17, still at school, against Motherwell at Fir Park when, I think, he was up against Chris Humphrey and was exceptional.”

Black, who is recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament, went to Dundee and played in the Premiership and McDonaugh feels the 23-year-old is another, like a number of his young squad, who can catch the eye again with City.

He said: “The majority of our squad are in their mid-20s and there’s a few who perhaps have things to prove over the course of the season as we look to push for the top end of the table again, that’s what we will be aiming for.”