Ex-Hibs star John McGinn calls Hearts ace a ‘grass’ on Twitter

Former Hibs star John McGinn has poked fun at Hearts’ Clevid Dikamona on social media.

The French defender posted a short video on Twitter highlighting a reckless challenge from St Mirren’s Greg Tansey during the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

Along with the video, Dikamona wrote: “Fortunately I’m still standing.” He then followed that up by tagging the official SPFL account.

McGinn, presumably unimpressed at the 28-year-old trying to get another professional in trouble with the authorities, responded with a one-word tweet. “Grass,” it simply read.

McGinn starred at Easter Road for three seasons, helping the club to win the Scottish Cup, the Ladbrokes Championship and finish fourth in their first season back in the top flight.