Ex-Hibs star John McGinn: I had my heart set on Celtic

Ex-Hibs star John McGinn has revealed that he had his heart set on a move to Celtic during the summer.

• READ MORE: John McGinn: I miss Hibs massively and talk about them all the time

John McGinn had his heart set on a move to Celtic from Hibs. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The possible transfer to Parkhead from Hibs developed into a transfer saga before the move fell through and the Scotland midfielder joined Championship side Aston Villa.

Speaking on Sky Sports following Hibs’ 2-0 defeat of Brendan Rodgers’ side on Sunday he opened up about the disappointment of the move to his boyhood side falling through.

“It was a very, very long process, very well documented,” he said. “There did come a time here where the supporters, my team-mates and the coaching staff all knew that it was time for me to move on, which was great. It was all very amicable.

“The process started dragging on, obviously Celtic made a few offers and it was hard for me, really was difficult. I was a Celtic season ticket holder for 15 years so had my heart set on it.

“But two months along the line it was becoming quite clear that a deal wasn’t getting agreed. I had to be professional, keep my head, keep playing for Hibs and I did that.”

The 24-year-old played four times for Hibs before Villa came in for him and he was sold on a move to Birmingham which was completed in August.

He said: “I was just focusing on my football and got the opportunity to go down and see Aston Villa and was blown away. A massive club, superb facilities and when they got the bid accepted there was only one place I was going.”

• READ MORE: Talking point: Hibs have stopped the rot - but it’s impossible to predict where they’ll finish

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital