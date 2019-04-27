Ex-USA boss Bruce Arena interested in Scotland job

The SFA is expected to draw up shortlist of candidates to replace Alex McLeish as national boss by the end of the week.

Former USA coach Bruce Arena is the latest foreign manager to express an interest in the Scotland post, and the fact he has previously steered America to two World Cups means he is being considered along with several others as the game’s governing body casts the net wide in a bid to identify a manager capable of getting Scotland’s European Championship qualifying campaign back on track.

The 67-year-old is currently out of work, having resigned from his second stint as USA coach in 2017 after the country failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. But that blot on his copybook could put paid to Arena’s hopes of succeeding McLeish, who was eventually ousted earlier this month following the humiliating European qualifying defeat in Kazakhstan and the dispiriting, albeit winning, display against San Marino.

With the next qualifiers, at home to Cyprus on 8 June and then away to Belgium three days later, looming, there is a desire to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.

It is expected that due diligence will be completed on all candidates by the end of the week and the frontrunners identified.