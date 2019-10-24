Floodlights boost for East of Scotland sides Haddington Athletic, Musselburgh Athletic and Tranent Juniors
Three East of Scotland Football League clubs have been dealt a huge boost in their pursuit of an SFA Licence after the local council provided funding for floodlights.
Haddington Athletic, Musselburgh Athletic and Tranent Juniors have all been allocated funding from East Lothian Council for the installation of floodlights.
A joint statement from the three clubs hailed the "monumental step forward" as they look to be granted an SFA Licence. Fifteen EoSFL clubs have already obtained the licence.
The statement continued: "As clubs at the heart of our respective communities, the opportunities this now affords us, not only as football teams but also as communities, are immeasurable.
"We would like to place on record our sincerest thanks to senior councillors and officials from East Lothian Council for lobbying tirelessly to help us achive our goals."
Earlier this year, East of Scotland promotion play-off winners Bonnyrigg Rose were denied an SFA Licence due to the lack of floodlights at New Dundas Park - despite striking a deal with Midlothian Council to install lights over the summer and thus meeting the association's updated criteria in time for the start of the 2019/20 season.
Rose played under the floodlights for the first time earlier this month, beating HIghland League outfit Buckie Thistle 2-0 in a Friday night, televised Scottish Cup game.