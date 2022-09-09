Football prepares shutdown in wake of Queen’s death, but governing bodies under no obligation

This weekend's Premier League, English Football League and Women’s Super League fixtures have now been postponed as a mark of respect and the football authorities in Scotland are expected to follow suit. The Irish FA has also announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place and Scottish Rugby has suspended all “competitive” domestic games this weekend.

The British Horseracing Authority has announced that racing will resume on Sunday, but the fixture scheduled for Musselburgh racecourse will be cancelled as a mark of respect because the Queen’s body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh.

Tonight’s Championship match between Cove Rangers and Dundee was the first confirmed Scottish football postponement, with the SPFL expected to provide an update on the remaining weekend fixtures later today.

Hibs are scheduled to face Dundee United at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, with Hearts due to host St Mirren on Sunday. But with a period of national mourning across the United Kingdom now underway, a full shutdown is on the cards.

The plan for what happens next when the Queen dies, called ‘Operation Unicorn’ when she passes in Scotland, is set out for nine days following the monarch’s death and includes the option to postpone sports fixtures. However, sports event organisers were told this morning that there is no obligation to do so. Official guidance does, however, recommend that sports bodies consider cancelling events on the day of the state funeral, likely to be a week on Monday.

Football authorities across the UK have been reviewing official mourning guidance and have been in consultation with other sports and the Department for Culture Media and Sport.

Any decision in Scotland could extend to all levels, with the Scottish Youth FA stating last night that it was “awaiting further guidance” and would provide an update this morning on children’s and youth football fixtures this weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age og 96.

Discussions are also said to be taking place with UEFA over next week's European games involving Scottish clubs. Celtic and Hearts are due to travel to away matches in Poland and Latvia respectively, with reports suggesting that these fixtures will still go ahead.

But European games due to take place in the UK could be postponed, including Rangers' Champions League clash with Napoli scheduled for Tuesday.

Scottish Rugby last night announced the “suspension of all domestic competitive matches” this weekend. That includes Scotland women’s Test match against Spain at DAM Health Stadium in the Capital on Sunday. A decision on Edinburgh Rugby’s away match against Treviso in Italy tonight is expected soon.

All of today's race meetings in Britain have also been cancelled, while the second day of golf’s PGA Championship at Wentworth will not take place and there will be no play in cricket’s Test match between England and South Africa. Cycling's Tour of Britain has cancelled its final three stages in Gloucestershire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

News of the Queen's passing broke during the half-time interval of Hearts' Europa Conference League match against Istanbul Basaksehir at Tynecastle, with the players wearing black armbands and resuming to a minute's silence, which was interrupted by a minority of fans and had to be cut short.

The Queen was a Patron of the Scottish FA, and president Rod Petrie joined the tributes.

“On behalf of the Scottish football family, I send my condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Petrie the former Hibs chairman.

“We will join the nation in a period of mourning and reflect on the indomitable spirit that characterised Her Majesty’s long reign and the enduring legacy she leaves behind."

“Her Majesty’s love and affinity for Scotland is well-known and long-established and we at the Scottish FA are deeply saddened by the passing of our Patron.”Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of the SPFL, said: "The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a glorious, momentous reign.

“Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences go out to the Royal Family as we give thanks for the selfless contribution of our country’s longest-serving monarch.”