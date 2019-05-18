Former Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt ‘close to surprise move’

Tony Watt is on the verge of joining Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, according to the Scottish Sun.

Former Hearts and Celtic striker Tony Watt. Picture: SNS

The former Hearts and Celtic striker is out of contract this summer having knocked back an offer to remain with St Johnstone, whom he joined on a one-year deal last year.

Watt is understood to have held advanced talks with Sofia and there have been reports that the contract could be as long as a three-year deal.

It would represent the player’s third European adventure. After spells with Lierse and Standard Liege he returned to Belgium at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign to play with OH Leuven.

He’s also had stints with Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers in the English leagues.

Watt was signed by Celtic as a youngster from Airdrie and would go on to score one of the most famous goals in the club’s recent history in the 2-1 Champions League win over Barcelona.

He spent five months on loan at Hearts after joining at the beginning of the 2016/17 season under Robbie Neilson.