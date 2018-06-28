Former Hibs Ladies boss Willie Kirk lands role at Manchester United

Former Hibs Ladies and Preston Athletic boss Willie Kirk has been appointed assistant coach of Manchester United Women.

Kirk led Bristol City to promotion to the English top flight in 2016.

Kirk spent four years in charge of HIbs Ladies

He will work with head coach Casey Stoney at the newly-formed United women’s team which will compete in the second-tier FA Women’s Championship.

The 40-year-old, who spent four years in charge at Hibs, said: “To have the chance to work with Casey Stoney and to be part of a team that is being set up from scratch, to me, is an opportunity not to be missed.

“Manchester United is renowned around the globe for developing young talent and that will continue in the women’s team.”