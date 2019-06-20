Former Hibs winger Alex Harris signs for Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City have signed former Hibs winger Alex Harris ahead of the 2019-20 League Two campaign.

Harris, 24, signed for Hibs as a youth and had loan spells at Dundee and Queen of the South before joining Falkirk in 2017. He left the Bairns after barely a year to join National League North side York City.

City boss James McDonaugh – formerly Head of Academy Coaching at Hibs – worked with Harris at Easter Road where he made 60 first-team appearances.

McDonaugh said: “Alex will be an exciting player for us next season. He is a player who I have enormous belief in and I am excited about what he will bring to an already talented group.”