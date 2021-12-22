Four lower league games in Edinburgh and Lothians to see after Christmas with a crowd under 500

Capping football attendances at 500 for the next three weeks at least is a bitter blow to football fans up and down the country.

By Neil McGlade
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 4:56 pm
Bonnyrigg Rose's New Dundas Park is worth visiting over the festive period.

However, there has never been a better time to get down and support your local lower league club with some cracking festive fixtures on the horizon. We take a look at some of those that are sure to whet your appetite.

Bonnyrigg Rose vs Caledonian Braves, Lowland League, New Dundas Park, Boxing Day, 1pm kick-off

The Lowland League leaders haven't really put a foot wrong this season and are overwhelming favourites to go and clinch their first-ever league title at this level. The Midlothian outfit currently enjoy a ten-point lead over nearest challengers Rangers and Celtic B sides, with Spartans a further point back in fourth. Manager Robbie Horn has conceded it's now about ticking the wins off - they have managed 19 out of 22 in the league so far - but have also been relentless in attack with 64 goals already chalked up.

Edinburgh University v Spartans, Lowland League, East Peffermill, December 28, 7.45pm kick-off

This match-up has always proved an intriguing one for Capital football fans. There is a bit of history between the two clubs with Spartans boss Dougie Samuel having crossed the divide in 2012 following a nine-year reign in charge of the students. Spartans, two-time league champions, are enjoying a fine season with notable back-to-back wins over Celtic B. The Uni have found their feet lately following a slow start and are a match for most teams on their day.

Broxburn Athletic v Linlithgow Rose, East of Scotland Premier Division, Albyn Park, December 30, 7.30pm kick-off

Both clubs are having productive campaigns so this West Lothian derby has all the ingredients of a real firecracker. Rose are just four points worse off than leaders Penicuik in second and still harbour title aspirations while hosts Broxburn are sixth in the 18-team division.

Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers, SPFL League Two, Ainslie Park, January 2, 3pm kick-off

The Citizens have been decimated by injuries this season but remain in contention for a League Two promotional play-off berth at the halfway mark. Gary Naysmith's men will be desperate to exact revenge on Rovers following a 4-0 drubbing by the Coatbridge outfit last month.

