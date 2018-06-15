Full list of 2018-19 Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures

The 2018-19 Ladbrokes Premiership season will kick off on Saturday, August 4. Here are the fixtures in full ..
Saturday 4 August
Celtic v Livingston
Hamilton v Hearts
Hibs v Motherwell
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
St Mirren v Dundee
Sunday 5 August
Aberdeen v Rangers
Saturday 11 August
Dundee v Aberdeen
Hearts v Celtic
Livingston v Kilmarnock
Motherwell v Hamilton
Rangers v St Mirren
St Johnstone v Hibs
Saturday 25 August
Celtic v Hamilton
Hibs v Aberdeen
Kilmarnock v Hearts
Motherwell v Rangers
St Johnstone v Dundee
St Mirren v Livingston
Saturday 1 September
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Celtic v Rangers
Dundee v Motherwell
Hamilton v St Johnstone
Hearts v St Mirren
Livingston v Hibs
Saturday 15 September
Hibs v Kilmarnock
Livingston v Hamilton
Motherwell v Hearts
Rangers v Dundee
St Johnstone v Aberdeen
St Mirren v Celtic
Saturday 22 September
Aberdeen v Motherwell
Dundee v Hibs
Hamilton v St Mirren
Hearts v Livingston
Kilmarnock v Celtic
Rangers v St Johnstone
Saturday 29 September
Celtic v Aberdeen
Hamilton v Dundee
Hearts v St Johnstone
Kilmarnock v Motherwell
Livingston v Rangers
St Mirren v Hibs
Saturday 6 October
Aberdeen v St Mirren
Dundee v Kilmarnock
Hibs v Hamilton
Motherwell v Livingston
Rangers v Hearts
St Johnstone v Celtic
Saturday 20 October
Celtic v Hibs
Hamilton v Rangers
Hearts v Aberdeen
Livingston v Dundee
Motherwell v St Johnstone
St Mirren v Kilmarnock
Saturday 27 October
Aberdeen v Livingston
Celtic v Motherwell
Dundee v Hearts
Hibs v Rangers
Kilmarnock v Hamilton
St Johnstone v St Mirren
Wednesday 31 October
Aberdeen v Hamilton
Dundee v Celtic
Hearts v Hibs
Livingston v St Johnstone
Rangers v Kilmarnock
St Mirren v Motherwell
Saturday 3 November
Celtic v Hearts
Hamilton v Livingston
Hibs v St Johnstone
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
Motherwell v Dundee
St Mirren v Rangers
Saturday 10 November
Aberdeen v Hibs
Dundee v St Mirren
Hearts v Kilmarnock
Livingston v Celtic
Rangers v Motherwell
St Johnstone v Hamilton
Saturday 24 November
Hamilton v Celtic
Hibs v Dundee
Motherwell v Aberdeen
Rangers v Livingston
St Johnstone v Kilmarnock
St Mirren v Hearts
Saturday 1 December
Aberdeen v Dundee
Celtic v St Johnstone
Hearts v Rangers
Kilmarnock v Hibs
Livingston v Motherwell
St Mirren v Hamilton
Wednesday 5 December
Dundee v Hamilton
Hibs v St Mirren
Kilmarnock v Livingston
Motherwell v Celtic
Rangers v Aberdeen
St Johnstone v Hearts
Saturday 8 December
Aberdeen v St Johnstone
Celtic v Kilmarnock
Dundee v Rangers
Hamilton v Hibs
Hearts v Motherwell
Livingston v St Mirren
Saturday 15 December
Hibs v Celtic
Kilmarnock v Dundee
Livingston v Hearts
Rangers v Hamilton
St Johnstone v Motherwell
St Mirren v Aberdeen
Saturday 22 December
Aberdeen v Hearts
Celtic v Dundee
Hamilton v Kilmarnock
Hibs v Livingston
Motherwell v St Mirren
St Johnstone v Rangers
Wednesday 26 December
Aberdeen v Celtic
Dundee v Livingston
Hearts v Hamilton
Motherwell v Kilmarnock
Rangers v Hibs
St Mirren v St Johnstone
Saturday 29 December
Dundee v St Johnstone
Hamilton v Motherwell
Hibs v Hearts
Kilmarnock v St Mirren
Livingston v Aberdeen
Rangers v Celtic
Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Celtic v St Mirren
Hamilton v Aberdeen
Hearts v Dundee
Kilmarnock v Rangers
Motherwell v Hibs
St Johnstone v Livingston
Saturday 26 January
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Celtic v Hamilton
Dundee v Motherwell
Hearts v St Johnstone
Livingston v Rangers
St Mirren v Hibs
Saturday 2 February
Hamilton v Dundee
Hibs v Aberdeen
Kilmarnock v Hearts
Motherwell v Livingston
Rangers v St Mirren
St Johnstone v Celtic
Wednesday 6 February
Aberdeen v Rangers
Celtic v Hibs
Dundee v Kilmarnock
Hamilton v St Johnstone
Hearts v Livingston
St Mirren v Motherwell
Saturday 16 February
Aberdeen v St Mirren
Hibs v Hamilton
Kilmarnock v Celtic
Livingston v Dundee
Motherwell v Hearts
Rangers v St Johnstone
Saturday 23 February
Celtic v Motherwell
Dundee v Hibs
Hamilton v Rangers
Hearts v St Mirren
Livingston v Kilmarnock
St Johnstone v Aberdeen
Wednesday 27 February
Aberdeen v Hamilton
Hearts v Celtic
Kilmarnock v Motherwell
Rangers v Dundee
St Johnstone v Hibs
St Mirren v Livingston
Saturday 9 March
Celtic v Aberdeen
Dundee v Hearts
Hibs v Rangers
Livingston v St Johnstone
Motherwell v Hamilton
St Mirren v Kilmarnock
Saturday 16 March
Aberdeen v Livingston
Dundee v Celtic
Hamilton v Hearts
Hibs v Motherwell
Rangers v Kilmarnock
St Johnstone v St Mirren
Saturday 30 March
Celtic v Rangers
Hearts v Aberdeen
Kilmarnock v Hamilton
Livingston v Hibs
Motherwell v St Johnstone
St Mirren v Dundee
Wednesday 3 April
Aberdeen v Motherwell
Hibs v Kilmarnock
Livingston v Hamilton
Rangers v Hearts
St Johnstone v Dundee
St Mirren v Celtic
Saturday 6 April
Celtic v Livingston
Dundee v Aberdeen
Hamilton v St Mirren
Hearts v Hibs
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
Motherwell v Rangers
• Fixtures subject to change for TV selections
• Final five rounds of fixtures to be decided after split. Dates - April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18