Full list of 2018-19 Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures

The 2018-19 Ladbrokes Premiership season will kick off on Saturday, August 4. Here are the fixtures in full ..

Saturday 4 August

Celtic v Livingston

Hamilton v Hearts

Hibs v Motherwell

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

St Mirren v Dundee

Sunday 5 August

Aberdeen v Rangers

Saturday 11 August

Dundee v Aberdeen

Hearts v Celtic

Livingston v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Hamilton

Rangers v St Mirren

St Johnstone v Hibs

Saturday 25 August

Celtic v Hamilton

Hibs v Aberdeen

Kilmarnock v Hearts

Motherwell v Rangers

St Johnstone v Dundee

St Mirren v Livingston

Saturday 1 September

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Celtic v Rangers

Dundee v Motherwell

Hamilton v St Johnstone

Hearts v St Mirren

Livingston v Hibs

Saturday 15 September

Hibs v Kilmarnock

Livingston v Hamilton

Motherwell v Hearts

Rangers v Dundee

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

St Mirren v Celtic

Saturday 22 September

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Dundee v Hibs

Hamilton v St Mirren

Hearts v Livingston

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Rangers v St Johnstone

Saturday 29 September

Celtic v Aberdeen

Hamilton v Dundee

Hearts v St Johnstone

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

Livingston v Rangers

St Mirren v Hibs

Saturday 6 October

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Dundee v Kilmarnock

Hibs v Hamilton

Motherwell v Livingston

Rangers v Hearts

St Johnstone v Celtic

Saturday 20 October

Celtic v Hibs

Hamilton v Rangers

Hearts v Aberdeen

Livingston v Dundee

Motherwell v St Johnstone

St Mirren v Kilmarnock

Saturday 27 October

Aberdeen v Livingston

Celtic v Motherwell

Dundee v Hearts

Hibs v Rangers

Kilmarnock v Hamilton

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Wednesday 31 October

Aberdeen v Hamilton

Dundee v Celtic

Hearts v Hibs

Livingston v St Johnstone

Rangers v Kilmarnock

St Mirren v Motherwell

Saturday 3 November

Celtic v Hearts

Hamilton v Livingston

Hibs v St Johnstone

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Motherwell v Dundee

St Mirren v Rangers

Saturday 10 November

Aberdeen v Hibs

Dundee v St Mirren

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Livingston v Celtic

Rangers v Motherwell

St Johnstone v Hamilton

Saturday 24 November

Hamilton v Celtic

Hibs v Dundee

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Rangers v Livingston

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

St Mirren v Hearts

Saturday 1 December

Aberdeen v Dundee

Celtic v St Johnstone

Hearts v Rangers

Kilmarnock v Hibs

Livingston v Motherwell

St Mirren v Hamilton

Wednesday 5 December

Dundee v Hamilton

Hibs v St Mirren

Kilmarnock v Livingston

Motherwell v Celtic

Rangers v Aberdeen

St Johnstone v Hearts

Saturday 8 December

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Celtic v Kilmarnock

Dundee v Rangers

Hamilton v Hibs

Hearts v Motherwell

Livingston v St Mirren

Saturday 15 December

Hibs v Celtic

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Livingston v Hearts

Rangers v Hamilton

St Johnstone v Motherwell

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Saturday 22 December

Aberdeen v Hearts

Celtic v Dundee

Hamilton v Kilmarnock

Hibs v Livingston

Motherwell v St Mirren

St Johnstone v Rangers

Wednesday 26 December

Aberdeen v Celtic

Dundee v Livingston

Hearts v Hamilton

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Rangers v Hibs

St Mirren v St Johnstone

Saturday 29 December

Dundee v St Johnstone

Hamilton v Motherwell

Hibs v Hearts

Kilmarnock v St Mirren

Livingston v Aberdeen

Rangers v Celtic

Wednesday 23 January, 2019

Celtic v St Mirren

Hamilton v Aberdeen

Hearts v Dundee

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Motherwell v Hibs

St Johnstone v Livingston

Saturday 26 January

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Celtic v Hamilton

Dundee v Motherwell

Hearts v St Johnstone

Livingston v Rangers

St Mirren v Hibs

Saturday 2 February

Hamilton v Dundee

Hibs v Aberdeen

Kilmarnock v Hearts

Motherwell v Livingston

Rangers v St Mirren

St Johnstone v Celtic

Wednesday 6 February

Aberdeen v Rangers

Celtic v Hibs

Dundee v Kilmarnock

Hamilton v St Johnstone

Hearts v Livingston

St Mirren v Motherwell

Saturday 16 February

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Hibs v Hamilton

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Livingston v Dundee

Motherwell v Hearts

Rangers v St Johnstone

Saturday 23 February

Celtic v Motherwell

Dundee v Hibs

Hamilton v Rangers

Hearts v St Mirren

Livingston v Kilmarnock

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Wednesday 27 February

Aberdeen v Hamilton

Hearts v Celtic

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

Rangers v Dundee

St Johnstone v Hibs

St Mirren v Livingston

Saturday 9 March

Celtic v Aberdeen

Dundee v Hearts

Hibs v Rangers

Livingston v St Johnstone

Motherwell v Hamilton

St Mirren v Kilmarnock

Saturday 16 March

Aberdeen v Livingston

Dundee v Celtic

Hamilton v Hearts

Hibs v Motherwell

Rangers v Kilmarnock

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Saturday 30 March

Celtic v Rangers

Hearts v Aberdeen

Kilmarnock v Hamilton

Livingston v Hibs

Motherwell v St Johnstone

St Mirren v Dundee

Wednesday 3 April

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Hibs v Kilmarnock

Livingston v Hamilton

Rangers v Hearts

St Johnstone v Dundee

St Mirren v Celtic

Saturday 6 April

Celtic v Livingston

Dundee v Aberdeen

Hamilton v St Mirren

Hearts v Hibs

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Motherwell v Rangers

• Fixtures subject to change for TV selections

• Final five rounds of fixtures to be decided after split. Dates - April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18