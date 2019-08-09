Gary Jardine ready for Civil Service Strollers’ ‘acid test’ at Kelty Hearts

Civil Service Strollers face the acid test tomorrow when they make the trip over the Forth to face Barry Ferguson’s Kelty Hearts.

Strollers have started the new campaign well, undefeated from their first three games and are currently in a three-way tie for top spot alongside East Stirlingshire and Bonnyrigg Rose.

However, manager Gary Jardine admits big-spending Kelty are a different proposition.

“If you’d offered me seven points from the first three games I’d have taken it,” the former Edinburgh City boss said. “We were a wee bit disappointed at dropping two points last weekend [against Bonnyrigg] having been in a winning position.

“The players have worked incredibly hard since coming back after the summer break. The new boys have fitted in really well and adapted to how we do things.

“But tomorrow will be a different test but one we are really looking forward to.”

Elsewhere, Spartans will be looking to shoot up the table when they travel to Netherdale to take on Gala Fairydean Rovers. Dougie Samuel’s men lost 1-0 to Motherwell Colts in the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup on Wednesday night.

And it’s a bottom-of-the-table clash as Edinburgh University host Vale of Leithen.