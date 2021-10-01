Gary Naysmith expects better as Edinburgh City denied late by Cowdenbeath

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The hosts got their noses in front in the eighth minute against struggling Cowdenbeath with a really well-worked goal. John Robertson picked out the advanced Ousy See and from the striker’s pinpoint cross, skipper Danny Handling stooped to head into the corner of the net.

Cowden responded though, and it took a great stop from Brian Schwake to deny veteran frontman Liam Buchanan from a tight angle.

Buchanan then turned provider but strike partner Kris Renton failed to test Schwake as his header drifted wide of the American’s left-hand post.

Robertson slipped the ball through to See as the front duo combined once more for the home side, but despite managing to shake off the attention of Kane O’Connor, See couldn’t generate enough power to trouble Cammy Gill.

Schwake was again alert at the other end as the 20-year-old stood up to the challenge of Harvey Swann to preserve City’s slender lead at the break.

Robertson was this time the beneficiary of See’s pass but he lashed over ten minutes into the second period.

Liam Buchanan and Swann both had further efforts on the City goal but Schwake was equal to the task.

However, Renton deservedly broke City’s hearts in the 83rd minute when the robust No.9 flicked in Robbie Buchanan’s cross at the near post to earn a share of the spoils.

Citizens boss Gary Naysmith was honest enough to admit afterwards a point was the least the visitors deserved.

He said: “I have to be honest and say that Cowdenbeath were the better side. Our attacking players were off and we didn’t defend well so we probably did well to come away with a point. I’m not happy about it because I expect a better standard of performance when we’re at home.

“The goal we gave away was cheap but Cowdenbeath will probably feel disappointed they didn’t pick up three points which they deserved.”

Edinburgh City: Schwake, Reekie, McKay, Bronsky, Tapping, See, Handling, Hilton (Ferguson 62), Kane, Murray, Robertson (Shanley 82). Subs: Quate, Jarron, Berry, McFarlane.

Cowdenbeath: Gill, Mullen, Thomson, O’Connor, Barr, Miller, Buchanan, Hutton, Renton, Buchanan, Swann (Coulson 82). Subs: Clarke, Todd, Pollock, McGurn, Morrison, Mahady, Barr, Collins.