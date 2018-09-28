Hampden’s cut-up pitch would benefit Hearts, says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has had his say on the Betfred Cup semi-final debacle by having a dig at Hearts.

Celtic are due to face Hearts at 7.45pm on Sunday, 28 October at Hampden Park, following Aberdeen v Rangers on the same pitch.

The Parkhead manager stated his concern about the standard of the pitch, while saying a poor surface will benefit Hearts.

“It would be good for Hearts,” he said.

“It could go into extra-time, it could go into penalties. It really could operationally be a real push. But listen, we see the issues around it, both on the pitch and off the pitch. We can only control how we prepare for the game now.”

The SPFL have come in for fierce criticism for their decision to play both semi-finals on the same day at the same venue.

Rodgers said: “I only assume that it had been anticipated, what may happen, and I’m only assuming it is the best solution that they thought before it would have happened.

“From the outside, it looks operationally and logistically a major challenge, but the organisers and police must feel that it will be under control. So we have to accept that it’s been organised in what they feel is the best way.”

