Hearts and Hibs charged by SFA over derby bust-up

Hearts and Hibs have been charged by the Scottish FA for the second-half flare-up in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle on October 31.

Players from both sides confronted each other following a challenge by Hibs striker Florian Kamberi on Hearts midfielder Oliver Bozanic during the Ladbrokes Premiership game that ended 0-0.

Kamberi, who had already been booked, was shown a second yellow card and was sent off.

Both sides are accused of breaching Disciplinary Rule 204: “Where three or more players and/or members of Team Staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of Team Staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match.”

Hearts and Hibs have until Monday to respond to the charge. A principal hearing date has been set for November 15.

The match – the opening Capital derby of the season – was marred by ugly scenes, with Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal allegedly being assaulted by a fan while Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd.