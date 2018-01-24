Hearts and Hibs continue ‘natural order’ feud on Twitter

Have your say

Hearts and Hibs have continued their feud over the “natural order” of the Edinburgh derby.

Craig Levein made a comment that Hearts’ 1-0 victory over their arch-rivals in the Scottish Cup had “restored the natural order of things”.

This angered Hibs boss Neil Lennon, who accused his opposing number of being “disrespectful”.

The fall-out from the cup tie continued into Wednesday night, despite both sides winning against other Ladbrokes Premiership opponents on league duty.

Hearts tweeted out the “(natural) order of goalscorers” from their 3-0 victory at Hamilton.

The official Hibs account, still active in light of the Easter Road club’s 1-0 win over Dundee, then responded with a photo of the league table. It showed Hearts still trailing their side by five points, along with the retort “we prefer this #naturalorder”.

The clubs will next face each other on Saturday 10 March.

