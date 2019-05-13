Hearts Ladies miss chance to open up a gap at the top

Have your say

Hearts failed to move three points clear at the top of Scottish Building Society SWPL 2 after Dundee United defeated them 1-0.

The Jambos went down to a Neve Guthrie strike as the two sides met at Tynecastle Park in front of a crowd of 582 on Sunday.

Home boss Andy Enwood will view at it as a missed opportunity with United now level on 17 points alongside the Capital outfit and Glasgow Girls.

Meanwhile, Hibs Ladies are back in action tomorrow night after Friday night’s SWPL Cup final heroics when they entertain Motherwell in SWPL 1 at Peffermill.

They retained the trophy for a fourth consecutive year at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium, a 4-2 win on penalties over Glasgow City following a goalless 120 minutes.

With Grant Scott’s side already five points adrift of champions City – who have played a game fewer – it is imperative the hosts pick up maximum points.

Elsewhere, Spartans are on their travels as they head for K-Park to play Celtic.