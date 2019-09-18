Hearts legend Jim Jefferies thanks medics after surgeon and first aider spotted heart attack signs on golf course

Jim Jefferies has paid tribute to the medical staff who saved his life and thanked the hundreds of well wishers who got in touch after he suffered a heart attack while playing golf at Gullane on Monday.

Tynecastle greats Rudi Skacel, John Robertson and Gary Mackay were among those who contacted him this week.

READ MORE: Hearts legend Jim Jefferies suffers serious heart attack while playing golf at Gullane

Skacel, who is now based in Los Angeles, has invited Jefferies to the States and hopes that the pair can play a round of golf together once his ex-boss has made a full recovery.

Jefferies, 68, was released from hospital on Wednesday and is making excellent progress.

But the man who guided Hearts to their historic 1998 Scottish Cup final triumph has revealed that he "died for 20 seconds" in the ambulance on the way to hospital. And it was the chance intervention of fellow golfers at Gullane which helped paramedics treat him quickly.

"I would like to say how grateful I am to the paramedics and all the people in the cath lab at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and all the wonderful medical staff," Jefferies said. "The nurses do a fantastic job - the work they do is just phenomenal.

"I was always confident I was going to pull through. But there was a moment when I thought to myself: 'I hope I'm going to survive this', but I always had confidence in the paramedics. They were always talking to me and telling me 'you're doing so well'. I was out of it but they are trained to expect that kind of thing, they brought me back and they stayed with me right to the end."

Jefferies said he experienced strange feelings in his chest three weeks ago while playing golf. He was playing golf again last Friday and began to feel unwell.

He decided to have it checked and went for a screening at the hospital and everything seemed OK. But the club doctor at Edinburgh City, where Jefferies is director of football, asked him to have more tests.

Jefferies was due to play in a charity golf event on Friday so decided to play at Gullane on Monday to see how he felt. If he didn't feel up to it he was going to pull out of the charity match.

He began his round at the East Lothian course and started to feel really bad. His friends realised it was serious.

There was a woman first aider at the side of the green who was up from London for the Solheim Cup and recognised the signs. An ambulance was called and an American teeing off nearby overheard the conversation. He turned out to be a surgeon and decided it was so serious, that rather than go to the local hospital in Haddington, Jefferies should go straight to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Jefferies blacked out during the ambulance journey.

READ MORE: 'Every club needs a Jim Jefferies' - Hearts legend inundated with messages of support after suffering heart attack

"I died for 20 seconds but I was in the right place because these people knew what to do and they were absolutely brilliant as a I blacked out," he said.

Jefferies has now had a stent fitted and his consultant is delighted with his progress and expects to see him back out on the golf course soon - provided he uses a buggy

"I've had hundreds of messages from all over the world, with people sending their best wishes," Jefferies said.

"Rudi Skacel sent me a message from LA, saying 'I know how much you love playing golf so next time you are over here bring your clubs and we'll play a round'.

"John Robertson and Gary Mackay have also been touch along with many of my former players."