Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty sends Celtic fans title warning on Twitter

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty has sent a warning to Celtic fans that things are about to change in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Northern Irishman sent the title warning on Twitter in a reply to a Celtic fan.

Lafferty had tweeted a picture of a sunny day with a caption expressing his desire for a Club Orange, an Irish soft drink, only for a Celtic fan to reply about drinking 7UP in reference to the Hoops’ seven league titles in a row.

The former Rangers forward was bullish in telling the Celtic fan to drink as much as he can as “things are about to change around here”.

There will be an early chance for Lafferty to back up those claims as his Hearts side welcome the Scottish champions to Tynecastle Park on the second weekend of the season. He struck three goals against Brendan Rodgers’ men last season.

Hearts' Kyle Lafferty has sent out a title warning to Celtic. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

