Hearts trolled Rangers by playing ‘Simply the Best’ after 4-1 win

The Ian Cathro era will conjure few fond recollections among the Hearts support, though there is one particular game will live in the long in the memory.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro celebrates after Don Cowie makes it 3-1 as Rangers manager Mark Warburton looks dejected. Picture: SNS

It was a midweek meeting at Tynecastle against Mark Warburton’s Rangers and a night where everything clicked for the young manager and his group of players.

Behind a terrific performance from Jamie Walker, Hearts steamrolled over their opponents en route to a 4-1 victory that could have been much more convincing.

Almost two years on, former Rangers star Josh Windass has revealed that it wasn’t just on the pitch that their hosts managed to get under the skin of the away players.

After what had been a heated contest, with Walker and Rangers veteran Kenny Miller exchanging words throughout the match, the home players decided to wind up their opponents even further by blasting out ‘Simply the Best’ - often recognised as a Rangers song - from the home dressing room, much to annoyance of one player in particular.

Windass told the story while speaking to Simon Ferry for Open Goal.

He said: “I remember we played Hearts at Tynecastle and lost [4-1] and they were playing ‘Simply the Best’ after the game.

“And Kenny [Miller] is going around saying, ‘have you heard they c***s?’

“He then walked into their dressing room and was saying, ‘you are a f*****g joke!’”

It is unknown what the response was from the jubilant Hearts players.

Nine days later Warburton was out as manager of Rangers. Cathro would leave Hearts just four games into the following season.