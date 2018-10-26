Hearts v Celtic: 4 of the highest football match attendances in Edinburgh

The record for the highest attendance at a football match in Edinburgh could be broken this weekend with nearly 60,000 tickets sold for the Betfred Cup semi-final between Heart and Celtic. We dived into the archives to see how close the two set of fans are to clinching the record ...

65,860: Hibs v Hearts, Easter Road, January 2, 1950

Mounted police keep an eye on the crowds at the Edinburgh derby in January 1950 at Easter Road. A record attendance of more than 65,000 fans saw Hearts beat Hibs by two goals to one (Photo: JP)

Fittingly, an Edinburgh derby holds the record for the highest attendance at a football match in the Capital.

Hibs hosted Hearts and 65,860 fans at Easter Road during the 1949/1950 season. It was the away fans who left Leith with bragging rights, Hearts running out 2-1 winners.

Not content with the record-breaking attendance, the Hibernian board drew up plans to increase the grounds capacity to over 100,000, according to the Hibs Historical Trust.

60,500: Hibs v Rangers, Easter Road, January 17, 1953

Hibs came close to bettering the record attendance three years later with 60,500 descending on Easter Road to watch a Hugh Shaw managed team take on title rivals Rangers.

The game ended 1-1 and Rangers claimed the first division title three months later, with Hibs finishing second on goal difference.

60,182: Hibs v Hearts, Easter Road, January 1, 1956

The attendance crept over the 60,000 mark again on New Year's Day in 1956, the venue once again Easter Road.

Willie Ormond and Lawrie Reilly gave Hibs a commanding 2-0 lead, but Hearts bravely fought back with goals from Willie Bauld and Alfie Conn to claim a point.

Hibs would go on to reach the semi-final of the European Cup that season, losing 1-0 at home to Stade de Reims in front of 44,941 fans.

57,857: Hearts v Barcelona, Murrayfield, July 28, 2007

Hearts claimed their record home attendance just 11 years ago when a star-studded Barcelona side came to town.

Ronaldinho gave the Catalan side an early lead, before Finnish striker Juho Mäkelä gave the vast majority of the 57,857 in attendance something to cheer about when he hit home an equaliser following a six-yard box scramble.