LAWRENCE SHANKLAND V DAVID MARSHALL

The Hearts stand-in captain is in red-hot form with four goals in his last three games, three of them from the penalty spot. But he is up against arguably Hibs’ best player in David Marshall, who saved two penalties in quick succession against Livingston last weekend. If Hearts get another penalty it will be an intriguing contest between the pair.

Shankland has now scored 16 goals this season and is closing in fast on John Robertson’s 30-year club record. The big striker will be going into the game full of confidence, especially after scoring when the teams last met in the 1-1 draw at Easter Road early in the season. Hibs have been letting in soft goals, but Marshall is rarely to blame and is often the man Hibs have to thank for keeping them in games. If he can keep Shankland out, Hibs have a chance.

Robbie Neilson and Lee Johnson will both be trying to win the tactical battle

CAMMY DEVLIN V JOSH CAMPBELL

Derbies are notoriously frenetic as well as spicy, and a high-tempo battle to control the middle of the pitch could be key to determining the outcome. Devlin and Campbell will certainly provide plenty of energy in the engine room. That’s what their games are all about. They are unlikely to hold back when it comes to shutting opponents down and biting into tackles. In fact, both of them will need to be careful not to overstep the mark in the heat of battle.

Devlin’s energy will important alongside Robert Snodgrass, who has been afforded the time to get on the ball control recent games for Hearts. Campbell, who has played in a No10 role of late, will be determined to ensure that doesn’t happen and may well play in a deeper midfield role due to the absence of Ryan Porteous.

MICHAEL SMITH V ELIE YOUAN

Hearts rested Smith against St Johnstone, deploying Alan Forrest in the eight wing-back position instead. But the 34-year-old defender is expected to be recalled for the derby. His experience will be important against Youan, who has come back from the winter World Cup break in good form.

The French forward, on loan from St Gallen, struggled to adjust to the Scottish game when he first arrived but has now bought into what Lee Johnson demands of him off the ball. Consequently, he’s been much more confident on the ball, using his pace and dribbling skills to hurt opponents in recent games. Smith will have to stop him from cutting in from the left and attempting to provide ammunition for Kevin Nisbet.

KYE ROWLES V KEVIN NISBET

If Craig Halkett doesn’t make it, Rowles will once again line up as the middle man in the Hearts back three and that will put him directly up against in-form Nisbet. Rowles played well for Australia at the World Cup in a back four but Hearts fans have not been convinced since he returned to action for Hearts. The problem seems to be imposing himself as the dominant defender in the air when Halkett is missing.

