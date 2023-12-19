It was smiles all around the Hearts camp following a 2-0 win over Celtic

Christmas came early for the boys in maroon and their ever-loyal fan base following Hearts' 2-0 win over Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Things were not looking overly promising ahead of the clash. Hearts had lost their two previous games and Celtic had just won their first Champions League match. In addition, the Hoops were on course to win their 53rd home league game in a row.

However, Steven Naismith's squad rose to the challenge and two first half goals from Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley were enough to stop the Scottish champions in their tracks and deny them any points. The Jambos are now back up in third place ahead of what could be a European-defining game this weekend against St Mirren.

Following the momentous win, here are ten of the best pictures from Celtic Park...

