Dig through the attic and rake through your wardrobe for any forgotten Hearts strips that you may have stashed away - they could be worth a healthy sum.

1. Home 1986-88 Sold for: 149.99. Featuring the sponsors of Mita and Umbro, this home kit was worn by an impressive mid eighties Hearts side. A recent listing of the kit fetched just shy of 150 online. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Home 1989 Sold for: 100. Modelled by current manager Craig Levein, this late eighties home kit is sought after by a significant proportion of the Maroon loyal. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Away 2011 signed by Rudi Skacel Sold for: 149.99. Kits featuring the signature of legendary players can fetch a lofty price online. This away effort featuring the printed name and signature of Rudi Skacel recently sold for 149.99. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Home 91/92 Sold for 83.01. Worn here by veteran defender Tosh Mckinlay, this home kit remains popular with Hearts fans of a certain era. Fans looking to sell the kit can expect to make well over 50. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more