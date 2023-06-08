10 right-sided players Hearts could try to sign if they fail in Callum Paterson bid

Hearts tried in January to sign Callum Paterson and promised they would be back in the summer to try and bring their former star back to Tynecastle in the summer.
Unfortunately for the Jambos, Paterson played a big role in Sheffield Wednesday getting back to the Championship after a play-off final victory over Barnsley and has now been offered a new deal to play in the second tier of English football once again.
Hearts will likely not give up the fight until the ink has dried, but may wish to turn their attention toward other possible targets if Paterson is to remain in Yorkshire for at least another season.
Here are some possible players, both right-backs and right midfielders, who the Gorgie Road club could go after...
1. Joe Ward (Peterborough United)
A player who squared off against Paterson in the League One play-off semi-final, Ward got 15 combined goals and assists for the Posh and is out of contract this summer. He is, however, being courted by some Championship sides so this may be a hard deal to pull off. Photo: Michael Regan
2. Ryan Strain (St Mirren)
The right-back, who can also operate on the right of midfield, is still under contract but with one year left on his deal, a low six-figure offer may be enough to prize him away. He's another Aussie to add to Hearts' Down Under contingent, and he had a much stronger 2022/23 than Nathaniel Atkinson. Good delivery and free-kick taker. Photo: Fiona Goodall
3. James Forrest (Celtic)
Seems unlikely, but Forrest is likely to be heading away from Celtic if not this summer, then next year when his contract is up. At 31 he's too young to go into some sort of semi-retirement capacity just to remain with Celtic. Why not see if he wants to come play with his brother? Showed with a hat-trick against Hibs last season that there's still enough in the tank. Photo: Mark Runnacles
4. Fran Karacic (Brescia)
Another Aussie but this one is out of contract. Spent last season on a Brescia side which was relegated to Serie C so will likely be looking for a new home. A pacey right-back who played at the last World Cup, he's still only 27. Photo: Alex Pantling