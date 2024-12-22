The priority for both Hearts and Hibs in the January transfer window will of course be brining in players immediately to improve their respective first team squads.
However, that might not stop them looking ahead to the future and they would be free to speak to players who are out of contract at the end of the current season and potentially secure them on pre-contract deals. With that in mind, we have made a list of 10 current Scottish Premiership players that may be of interest to the Edinburgh clubs.
These are 10 Scottish Premiership players, all currently out of contract at the end of this season, that Hearts or Hibs could sign for free on pre-contract deals from next month:
1. Lyall Cameron
Seven goals in 23 appearances for Dundee this season and still only 22-years old. There will surely be stiff competition for his signature if he isn't tied down at Dens Park soon. | SNS Group
2. Danny Armstrong
Hasn't hit the heights for Killie so far this season but was impressive the previous two campaign and is a proven asset at Scottish Premiership level if he could rediscover his better form | SNS Group
3. Robbie Deas
A fixture of the Killie back line for the past few seasons, the former Scotland under 21 centre back is now an established Scottish Premiership defender and that alone could be appealing to the likes of Hearts and Hibs if they are looking for depth in their back line | SNS Group
4. Benjamin Kimpioka
The former Sunderland man has scored 11 goals in all competitions for St Johnstone so far this season. He didn't have the most convincing start to his Scottish top flight career in 2023/24 but has looked far more dangerous this campaign. | SNS Group
